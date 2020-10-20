Video
Woman hacked dead by husband

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Oct 19: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Sahana Begum, 50, was the wife of Shamsu Sheikh, a resident of Tatihati Village under Raghdi Union in the upazila.
The family lived in a rented house in Char Prasannadi Village under the same union.
Local sources said Shamsu Sheikh locked into an altercation with his wife and their son Mithun Sheikh over family issues at around 7am. At one stage of the quarrel, he hacked them indiscriminately with a sharp weapon, leaving them critically injured. He, later, went into hiding.
Hearing their screams, neighbours rushed there, rescued them and took to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex in Madaripur.




The on-duty doctor of the hospital declared Sahana dead and referred Mithun to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.


