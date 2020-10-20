Video
Govt to ensure food security for commoners: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Affairs SM Rezaul Karim, MP, speaking at the discussion meeting. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Oct 19: The government is working on formulating 'Right to food' law in order to ensure availability of food for the common people of the country.
Already the optimum productions of agriculture, fisheries and livestock have been achieved.
Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Affairs SM Rezaul Karim, MP made the comments on Monday at a discussion meeting held in the Town Club auditorium.
He said necessary measures have been taken for ensuring balanced and nutritious  food for all. This food management  programme of the government is taking place in light of the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The minister also said, "We are working on resuming local varieties of fish. Fish gene bank has already been established. Agro-input is being provided to farmers at subsidised rates. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always guiding us as mentor. Her thinking and development philosophy is unique compared to other global leaders."
A local NGO, Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity, organised the discussion meeting. Food Security Network Bangladesh and Bread for the World provided assistance to the programme. 
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain, Police Superintendent  Haiatul Islam Khan,  District Livestock Officer Amzad Hossain Bhauyan, District Training Officer of  Department of Agriculture Extension Bivash Chandra Saha and Distinct Assistant Fisheries  Officer Md. Atiquar Rahman  were present at the meeting.


