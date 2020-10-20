Govt to ensure food security for commoners: Minister



Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Affairs SM Rezaul Karim, MP, speaking at the discussion meeting. photo: observer

Already the optimum productions of agriculture, fisheries and livestock have been achieved.

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Affairs SM Rezaul Karim, MP made the comments on Monday at a discussion meeting held in the Town Club auditorium.

He said necessary measures have been taken for ensuring balanced and nutritious food for all. This food management programme of the government is taking place in light of the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The minister also said, "We are working on resuming local varieties of fish. Fish gene bank has already been established. Agro-input is being provided to farmers at subsidised rates. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always guiding us as mentor. Her thinking and development philosophy is unique compared to other global leaders."

A local NGO, Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity, organised the discussion meeting. Food Security Network Bangladesh and Bread for the World provided assistance to the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain, Police Superintendent Haiatul Islam Khan, District Livestock Officer Amzad Hossain Bhauyan, District Training Officer of Department of Agriculture Extension Bivash Chandra Saha and Distinct Assistant Fisheries Officer Md. Atiquar Rahman were present at the meeting.















