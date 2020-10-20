Video
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
UK, EU hold fresh meetings

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

LONDON, Oct 19: Britain and the European Union held fresh meetings on Monday to try to unlock their Brexit impasse after London threatened to walk out and go its own way next year despite warnings of further damage to the Covid-hit economy.
The UK government launched an information campaign advising businesses that "time is running out" to be ready for a complex new trading chapter with a post-Brexit transition period expiring at the end of this year, deal or no deal.
But industry groups continue to warn of potential chaos for road hauliers and the possibility of drugs shortages, as vital preparations remain in the early stages ahead of Britain unwinding nearly five decades of European integration.   -AFP


