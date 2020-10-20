Trump may lose Rust Belt battleground states



Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden waves to sympathizers at the end of his speech at the Riverside High School in Durham, North Carolina during a campaign stop on October 18. Right; US President Donald Trump dances at the end of a rally at Carson City Airport in Carson City, Nevada on October 18. photo : AFP

Many of those voters remain loyal to the president. Still, support for Trump is slipping in these states this year, and the pandemic is a big reason why. Polling data show the 2020 race is increasingly becoming a referendum on the president's handling of C-19.

Reuters/Ipsos polling, conducted Oct. 9-13, showed 50% of likely voters nationwide feel Biden would be better at managing the pandemic response, compared to 37% for Trump. Opinion polling in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin shows that voters there, too, think Biden is the better candidate to lead on the coronavirus.

Recent polls by Reuters/Ipsos and others show Biden tied with Trump in Ohio and leading in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, albeit by narrower margins than Biden's double-digit lead nationally.

Now some have had enough. In September, likely voters in Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district, which includes Northampton County, said they would vote for Biden over Trump 51% to 44%, according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted Oct. 2-6 showed likely voters favouring Biden 49% to 43% over Trump in Ohio's industrial north, a region that includes Trumbull County.

Covid-19 appears to be a factor. Reuters interviews with more than 50 voters across Trumbull and Northampton counties revealed deep-seated frustration with Trump over his downplaying of the disease, and his failure to wear masks consistently and to encourage all Americans to do likewise.

Northampton County has seen more than 300 COVID-19 deaths, or about 100 per 100,000 residents - well above the national average of about 66 Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people. At least 76 of the county's fatalities occurred at a single nursing home in Upper Nazareth Township, a community of around 7,000 inhabitants.

Life in Northampton looks almost normal at first glance, with restaurants offering outdoor dining and schoolyards ringing with the crack of baseball bats. But workers here are still feeling the pain of furloughs and lost paychecks; the county's August unemployment rate was 10.2%, up from 4.9% a year earlier.

Located in eastern Pennsylvania on the New Jersey border, the county has defied the typical Rust Belt narrative. Recent decades have brought industrial losses, including the 2003 dissolution of Bethlehem Steel, once the world's largest steelmaker. Still Northampton has managed to attract other industries, including medical device manufacturing plants. An influx of warehouses brought additional new jobs, and the county is also home to Lehigh University in Bethlehem and Lafayette College in Easton. -REUTERS















