Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:42 AM
Real Sociedad go top to extend surprise start in La Liga

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MADRID, OCT 19: Real Sociedad continued La Liga's unpredictable start to the season by going top of the table on Sunday, after a 3-0 win away at Real Betis.
Villarreal had temporarily claimed first place earlier in the day by beating Valencia 2-1 at la Ceramica but Real Sociedad's impressive victory put them ahead on goal difference.
They are the sixth different team to lead La Liga after six rounds of fixtures so far, as Real Madrid gave up their place at the top of the pile after a surprise loss at home to Cadiz on Saturday.
Barcelona were also beaten away at Getafe.
Real Sociedad took advantage as Portu and Adnan Januzaj scored goals either side of Mikel Oyarzabal converting a penalty to consign Betis to a third defeat in four games under their new coach Manuel Pellegrini. They drop to sixth.   -AFP


