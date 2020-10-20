Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Indian star pulls out of Murali's biopic after outcry

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

CHENNAI, OCT 19: A popular actor who was set to star as Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in a biopic withdrew from the project on Monday after the cricketer warned he could face a backlash from India's Tamil minority.
Tamil politicians in India accuse Muralitharan, who retired from Test cricket in 2010, of betraying fellow Tamils in his country during a civil war that ended in 2009.
Vijay Sethupathi, 42, had been under pressure in his southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to drop the role in "800" -- named after the world record number of Test wickets Muralitharan took in his celebrated career.
"I don't want one of the finest actors in Tamil Nadu to face any kind of trouble, hence I request him to drop out of the project," Muralitharan, 48, wrote in a letter tweeted by the actor.
"There should be no obstacles for Sethupathi in the future because of this movie."
Sethupathi wrote alongside the image of the letter: "Thank you and goodbye."
India's small MDMK party, which opposes the Sinhalese-led government in Sri Lanka, demanded Sethupathi reject the role, saying Muralitharan sided with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who as president defeated the separatist Tamil Tiger insurgency.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola challenges Aguero to earn new Man City deal
Real Sociedad go top to extend surprise start in La Liga
New Champions League offers fresh start for Barca
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Indian star pulls out of Murali's biopic after outcry
BCB President's Cup should be organised every year: Mahmud
T20 tournament likely to be held without foreign players
Logo of Sheikh Hasina Youth volunteer award unveiled


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft