Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
BCB President's Cup should be organised every year: Mahmud

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) game development insisted that the ongoing BCB president's Cup should be organized every year to give the young players a good exposure.
He said the young players have been learning many things, sharing the dressing room with the senior players, which is a good outcome of the tournament.
The BCB is organising the tournament as a part of the continuing initiatives of the gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"In fact, the expectation was to get the boys back on the field. That is our great success," Mahmud said on Monday.
"It makes us feel good, young people are performing, playing shoulder to shoulder with adults. They're sharing the dressing room, sharing the experience. I think it's a big find for us," Mahmud, also the former Bangladesh skipper added.
"I think it would be good for our youngsters to organize such tournaments again and again, our seniors are very experienced now. More experienced than many players in the world. Mushfiqur, Riyah, Tamim are playing but Mashrafe and Shakib are not here. If the two would have been there, the young players can take experience from them. It's a positive sign."
He also said that performance doesn't matter but what matters in the BCB President's Cup is that the players are back into their business.
"We haven't been in cricket for 6-7 months, it's a matter of coming into a match-playing system. Training is a different thing. You don't know how many times you are out there. But you have only one chance in the match, once you get out, the chance is over. I have seen some good innings maybe in middle order or late middle order. Didn't see anyone in the top order play big innings or score a century. But we are hopeful they will get it," he opined.
"It would be nice to see one or two century from here, otherwise there is no problem. We're glad the boys are back. They will ignite in time. It may take a while, but there is a real mental and physical problem. Even then I think they are playing, they are trying their best, giving themselves a hundred percent."   -BSS


