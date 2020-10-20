T20 tournament likely to be held without foreign players





The BCB is adamant that it will organize a T20 tournament here in mid November in a bid to help the players prepare for the International cricket.

The BCB though found some foreign players, they didn't think they would be included in the tournament. Previously the BCB was finding foreign players whose star image is bigger than the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim or Mahmudullah Riyad.

"We want superstars to come. We will not consider any player of lower quality than our top cricketers like Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiqur. We can only consider good players," BCB game development chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujon said here today.

"Honestly, we haven't got any such name yet, we haven't got any big name. If we don't get it, we will organize the tournament with local players. If we could give an icon player of the same quality who can inspire the team, a name or a player who can boost up morale, we can think about it. If it is not like this then I don't think we will go for something like this," he added.

The BCB however is yet to devise the plan to how the T20 tournament can be held but it is sure that the board will hold a T20 tournament as part of their initiative to gradually bring back cricket in the country, Mahmud said.

"We don't know whether it will be a Corporate League but we'll organize a T20 tournament, it is for sure. The BCB president is taking care of this tournament. Nothing has been finalized yet like how many teams will play and others. In fact, we'll know about it fully by next week." -BSS















