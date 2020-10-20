Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Logo of Sheikh Hasina Youth volunteer award unveiled

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP on Monday formally unveiled the logo of Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020, said a press release.
Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYAS) will recognize the indomitable spirit shown by the young volunteers in Bangladesh and across the Globe in response to the Covid-19 pandemic by introducing "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020" under the "Virtual Global Voluntary Forum" programme, one of the mega events of the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020.
Speaking as the chief guest in the programme held at the National Sports Council Russell said, "The year 2020 is very important for us as this year we are celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, the greatest Bengali of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The immense courage that Bangabandhu has shown in any movement still serves as an inspiration for the youth in every sphere of life".
At the same time, he highlighted the various activities undertaken by the MOYAS for the development of the youth of the country under the direction of the Prime Minister.
He said the project has been proposed for the purpose of self-employment and employment of twelve lacs and five thousand youths in five years through taking up activities. In addition, e-commerce platforms like Jubo Paikarisale.com, Youth Branding, etc. will provide training to around 320,000 youths in various categories as well as create employment and self-employment opportunities for over three lakh people and more than fifty lakhs farmers and youth entrepreneurs will directly be benefited from these projects.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola challenges Aguero to earn new Man City deal
Real Sociedad go top to extend surprise start in La Liga
New Champions League offers fresh start for Barca
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Indian star pulls out of Murali's biopic after outcry
BCB President's Cup should be organised every year: Mahmud
T20 tournament likely to be held without foreign players
Logo of Sheikh Hasina Youth volunteer award unveiled


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft