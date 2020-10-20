Logo of Sheikh Hasina Youth volunteer award unveiled





Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYAS) will recognize the indomitable spirit shown by the young volunteers in Bangladesh and across the Globe in response to the Covid-19 pandemic by introducing "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2020" under the "Virtual Global Voluntary Forum" programme, one of the mega events of the Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020.

Speaking as the chief guest in the programme held at the National Sports Council Russell said, "The year 2020 is very important for us as this year we are celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, the greatest Bengali of all time Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The immense courage that Bangabandhu has shown in any movement still serves as an inspiration for the youth in every sphere of life".

At the same time, he highlighted the various activities undertaken by the MOYAS for the development of the youth of the country under the direction of the Prime Minister.

He said the project has been proposed for the purpose of self-employment and employment of twelve lacs and five thousand youths in five years through taking up activities. In addition, e-commerce platforms like Jubo Paikarisale.com, Youth Branding, etc. will provide training to around 320,000 youths in various categories as well as create employment and self-employment opportunities for over three lakh people and more than fifty lakhs farmers and youth entrepreneurs will directly be benefited from these projects. -BSS















