Rubel stars with Ball, Joy with bat for MU XI



Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal bumping elbows instead of shaking hands before the start of their BCB president's Cup match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. photo: BCB

Tamim preferred to bat first winning the toss on shiny Monday afternoon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. But he himself failed to justify the decision. He (9), junior Tamim (Tanzid Tamim) (1), Anamul Haque (1) and Mohammad Mithun (2) all gifted wickets playing miscued shots and TI-XI were at 19 for four only from powerplay overs. It is the worst PP figure of any side in the tournament so far.

Rubel Hossain was the leading slayer, who claimed three of top four batters. But TI-XI middle-order batters changed the scenario. Yasir Ali Rabbi, who played the 1st match in the tournament paired with wicketkeeper-batsman Maidul Ankan settle the early shakes. Their 111 runs' 5th wicket stand not only handled the initial jostle but laid the foundation of a decent total. Rabbi scored 62 runs from 81 facing hitting five boundaries and one over boundary while Ankan collected 57 runs from 110 deliveries. He sent ball to the fence thrice and played couple of over the top shots.

Mosaddek Saikat and Mohammad Saifuddin did the rest of job on the way to 200 plus team total. Mosaddek was 10 short of fifty from 39 balls while Saifuddin accelerated with 38 off 29. Tamims were managed to post 221 runs losing eight wickets.

Rubel Hossain took four wickets and defended the top spot on leading wicket taker's list with 11 scalps so far. His peer pacer Ebadat Hossain took two while Abu Hider Rony got one wicket.

Chasing a getable target, MI-XI lost their both the openers adding eight runs on the scorecard. Liton Das and Naim Sheikh once again disappointed their fan-base. Saifuddin bowled Naim (3) in the last ball of the 1st over while Liton (5) gave simple catch to Mosaddek in the very 1st ball of 2nd over delivered by Mustafizur Rahman.

Under-19 World Cup winning batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who succeeded Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque in the squad and experienced Imrul Kayes however, took the steering of the match at hand then. Their 84 runs' 3rd wicket joint venture came to end as Mehidy Miraz caught Imrul at point, in the last ball of 20th over delivered by Khaled Ahmed. Poor Imrul missed a half-century for one run. Joy in the contrary, had completed his fifty before departing the wickets. He amassed 58 runs. MU-XI were 148 for four at that that juncture of the game.

When writing the news, Mahmudullah XI were 58 runs away from the win with six wickets at hand. Captain himself was in the middle with 39 runs while Nurul Hasan Sohan had been batting with four runs.















