Bangladesh U19 residential camp postponed





The decision was taken considering the Asia Cup, for which the players were being prepared, was postponed and as a precaution measurement for the Covid-19 situation.

If the Covid-19 situation in the country does not deteriorate further, the camp will start again in November.

The four-week camp at Bangladesh Sports Education Institute (BKSP) started on October 1, mainly due to the preparation for the Asia Cup, which was due to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November. But the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) canceled the event after observing the global Covid-19 situation. If all goes well, the Asia Cup will be held next year.

"If the Asia Cup was held, maybe we would have taken a calculative risk," said BCB game development manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar.

"Since it is not happening this year, we are not taking any risk. So the camp has been postponed as part of the precaution. If the corona situation in the country is not worse than this, then we will start the camp again in November. You can say that the camp has been suspended as part of the precaution," he added. -BSS















