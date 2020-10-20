Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, 3:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BFF EC Election 2020

Tabith-Mohi's fate to be decided on Oct 31

Published : Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

The Election Commission for the Executive Committee election 2020 of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announces that the revote for the undecided vice-president post will be held from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on 31st of October, Saturday.
The commission requests all the voters to attend and cast their votes accordingly. The result will be announced soon after completion of counting votes on the same day.
Earlier on the third of October, the ExCo election of BFF was held for 21 posts at the same venue where almost all the posts were decided, apart from one out of four vice-president posts remained undecided due to a tie of votes.
Former vice-president Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi of Samannay Parishad and another former vice-president and independent candidate Tabith Awal, both received 65 votes and therefore the Election Commission had no other option left but calling for a revote for the post.
In the 2020 BFF election, claiming highest number of votes in the election, Kazi M Salahuddin and Abdus Salam Murshedy kept BFF president and senior vice-president posts, correspondingly, for the fourth time.
Salahuddin of Sammilito Parishad got 94 votes. On the contrary, his opponents Badal Roy and Shafiqul Islam Manik got 40 and one vote, correspondingly. In the senior vice-president post, Abdus Salam Murshedy of the same panel got 91 votes while his opponent Sheikh Mohammad Aslam of Samannay Parishad received 44 votes.
Three of the four elected vice-presidents are Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Toma Group chairperson Ataur Rahman Manik. Among them, Imrul achieved the highest number of 89 votes and became the first vice-president while Nabil got 81 and Manik 75. All of them were of Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola challenges Aguero to earn new Man City deal
Real Sociedad go top to extend surprise start in La Liga
New Champions League offers fresh start for Barca
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Indian star pulls out of Murali's biopic after outcry
BCB President's Cup should be organised every year: Mahmud
T20 tournament likely to be held without foreign players
Logo of Sheikh Hasina Youth volunteer award unveiled


Latest News
Water transport workers go on indefinite strike
22 military personnel found dead in landslide in central Vietnam
Bangladesh seeks stronger trade, investment ties with Sweden, Spain, Norway
Mahmudullah XI keeps final hope alive beating Tamim XI
Bangladesh-Bhutan to sign PTA soon
SC launches ‘cause-list app’
Dhaka-Vienna air connectivity draft agreement gets Cabinet nod
3 constables of Bandarbazar Police outpost testify
Swechchhasebak League’s full-fledged committee announced
Polls in over 200 local bodies Tuesday
Most Read News
33rd span of Padma Bridge installed
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Rape accused gets life term within 7 days of charge framing
Godagari College principal sent to jail in graft case
What we can learn from Japanese education system?
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
The next China? India must first beat Bangladesh
Salma Islam passes FIFA referees' test
Dhaka to get 250km subway
Bangladesh's virus death reaches 5,681 with 21 more fatalities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft