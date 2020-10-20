Tabith-Mohi's fate to be decided on Oct 31





The commission requests all the voters to attend and cast their votes accordingly. The result will be announced soon after completion of counting votes on the same day.

Earlier on the third of October, the ExCo election of BFF was held for 21 posts at the same venue where almost all the posts were decided, apart from one out of four vice-president posts remained undecided due to a tie of votes.

Former vice-president Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi of Samannay Parishad and another former vice-president and independent candidate Tabith Awal, both received 65 votes and therefore the Election Commission had no other option left but calling for a revote for the post.

In the 2020 BFF election, claiming highest number of votes in the election, Kazi M Salahuddin and Abdus Salam Murshedy kept BFF president and senior vice-president posts, correspondingly, for the fourth time.

Salahuddin of Sammilito Parishad got 94 votes. On the contrary, his opponents Badal Roy and Shafiqul Islam Manik got 40 and one vote, correspondingly. In the senior vice-president post, Abdus Salam Murshedy of the same panel got 91 votes while his opponent Sheikh Mohammad Aslam of Samannay Parishad received 44 votes.

Three of the four elected vice-presidents are Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Toma Group chairperson Ataur Rahman Manik. Among them, Imrul achieved the highest number of 89 votes and became the first vice-president while Nabil got 81 and Manik 75. All of them were of Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad.















The Election Commission for the Executive Committee election 2020 of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announces that the revote for the undecided vice-president post will be held from 11:30am to 1:00pm at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on 31st of October, Saturday.The commission requests all the voters to attend and cast their votes accordingly. The result will be announced soon after completion of counting votes on the same day.Earlier on the third of October, the ExCo election of BFF was held for 21 posts at the same venue where almost all the posts were decided, apart from one out of four vice-president posts remained undecided due to a tie of votes.Former vice-president Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi of Samannay Parishad and another former vice-president and independent candidate Tabith Awal, both received 65 votes and therefore the Election Commission had no other option left but calling for a revote for the post.In the 2020 BFF election, claiming highest number of votes in the election, Kazi M Salahuddin and Abdus Salam Murshedy kept BFF president and senior vice-president posts, correspondingly, for the fourth time.Salahuddin of Sammilito Parishad got 94 votes. On the contrary, his opponents Badal Roy and Shafiqul Islam Manik got 40 and one vote, correspondingly. In the senior vice-president post, Abdus Salam Murshedy of the same panel got 91 votes while his opponent Sheikh Mohammad Aslam of Samannay Parishad received 44 votes.Three of the four elected vice-presidents are Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Toma Group chairperson Ataur Rahman Manik. Among them, Imrul achieved the highest number of 89 votes and became the first vice-president while Nabil got 81 and Manik 75. All of them were of Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad.