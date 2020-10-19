Dhaka ranks worst in air quality index





It had a score of 188 at 10:24am. The air was classified as 'unhealthy'.

When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Pakistan's Lahore and India's Delhi occupied the second and third spots in the list with scores of 178 and 176 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting the daily air quality, gives information on how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.









In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Bangladesh topped the list of the world's most polluted countries in 2019 for PM2.5 exposure, according to an IQAir AirVisual report.



