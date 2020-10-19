Video
Monday, 19 October, 2020
SC stays ban on TV ads during news

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed the ban imposed by the High Court on the advertisements in news segments of the private television channels.
As a result, there is no bar to broadcasting commercials in news segments, said an appellant lawyer.
A four-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the stay order after holding a hearing on four separate leave to appeal petitions challenging the HC verdict.
Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission
   (BTRC) and private television channels Channel 24, Deepto TV and Channel-i submitted the leave to appeal petitions with the SC.
During hearing, senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin appeared for Channel-i, lawyer Md Asaduzzaman for Channel24 and Murad Reza for Deepto TV while Khandaker Reza-E Raquib represented the BTRC and Barrister Masud Ahmed Sayeed for the writ petitioner.
Citing the grounds, senior advocate AM Amin Uddin said that there is no violation of any law or rule in broadcasting sponsored TV news and headlines and therefore, the writ petition upon which the HC delivered the verdict is not acceptable.
On May 6 last year, the HC bench of Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar banned broadcasting any kind of commercials in news segments of the television channels following a writ petition filed in 2011 by MA Matin, a retired teacher of Government Laboratory High School.


