Cable operators, Net providers reach deal with DSCC till Nov 30





Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and The Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) took the decision after a meeting with DSCC Mayor Sheikh Falzle Noor Taposh at Nagar Bhaban on Monday

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Taposh at the meeting assured ISPAB and COAB representatives that DSCC would stop removing overhead hanging cable till November 30.

Sheikh Taposh said, "We want to free Dhaka city from the rubbish of the cable. That is possible if we work together."

"From next Monday, ISPBA and KOAB will start work on their own initiative to remove wires hanging overhead and set them up under the ground.

DSCC will extend all possible cooperation in this regard, he added.

The cable service providers can use DSCC infrastructure free of cost, Sheikh Taposh said.

"We will give them all possible helps till

November 30 to remove hanging wires, he said.

ISPAB President MA Hakim said, "The mayor assured us that DSCC would stop removing our cables from now. So, we have withdrawn our shutdown."

"Moreover, we don't have to seek permission from the DSCC to dig the roads to replace our cables underground," he added.

"We will start our work from next Monday, it would be possible to take all cable underground in the next few months," MA Hakim said.









At a press conference at the National Press Club on Monday (October 12th), ISPAB and COBA placed five-point demand, including stopping removal of hanging cables until a permanent solution. Earlier, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak met ISPAB leaders on Saturday afternoon to solve the problem.





