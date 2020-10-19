Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Front Page

TCB to sell potato at Tk 25/kg

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

People standing in long queue to buy onions at reduced price from a truck of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the capital's National Press Club area on Sunday. photo: Observer

People standing in long queue to buy onions at reduced price from a truck of the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the capital's National Press Club area on Sunday. photo: Observer

Wholesale potato traders and owners cold storages on Sunday assured the government of taking steps so that potato could be sold at Tk30 a kg fixed by the government in retail markets.
The assurance was given at a meeting between the government and the leaders of the wholesale potato traders and owners of the cold storages of the country.
The Department of Agriculture Marketing under the Agriculture Ministry has recently fixed prices of potato at cold storage gates, wholesale and retail markets to bring
   down the price of the essential item.
The Department of Agriculture Marketing asked traders to sell potatoes at Tk 23 at cold storage gates, Tk 25 in wholesale markets and Tk 30 in retail markets.
At the meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munsi said the authorities would ensure potato sale at government-fixed price by any means.
To ensure it, the authorities concerned and intelligence agencies including the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will work together, he said.
The government will keep the markets under watch and take necessary actions against those involved in hiking potato price, Munsi said.
There is no shortage of potato in the country. Huge amount of potatoes are still in the stock. So, nobody will be allowed to profit unethically.
He said the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government body working to control market price selling essential products, will start truck sale programme for potato.
Every kilogram of potatoes will be sold at Tk 25 for the consumers from TCB trucks.
Commerce Ministry Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin moderated the meeting while Director General (DG) of Department of Agriculture Marketing Mohammad Yusuf, Ministry's additional secretaries Obaidul Azam and Hafizur Rahman, DNCRP DG Bablu Kumar Saha, TCB Chairman Ariful Hassan, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, Bangladesh Cold Storage Owners Association President Mostak Hossain, Trade and Tariff Commission Member Shah Abu Raihan Al Biruni and representatives of RAB, DGFI, NSI and wholesale potato traders also joined the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prayers in Haram Sharif  allowed
Five lakh more girls at risk of early marriage globally: Report
Dhaka ranks worst in air quality index
Laughter may be effective medicine for these trying times
SC stays ban on TV ads during news
Cable operators, Net providers reach deal with DSCC till Nov 30
TCB to sell potato at Tk 25/kg
Raihan’s body had 111 injury marks: Autopsy report


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft