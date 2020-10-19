TCB to sell potato at Tk 25/kg



The assurance was given at a meeting between the government and the leaders of the wholesale potato traders and owners of the cold storages of the country.

The Department of Agriculture Marketing under the Agriculture Ministry has recently fixed prices of potato at cold storage gates, wholesale and retail markets to bring

down the price of the essential item.

The Department of Agriculture Marketing asked traders to sell potatoes at Tk 23 at cold storage gates, Tk 25 in wholesale markets and Tk 30 in retail markets.

At the meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munsi said the authorities would ensure potato sale at government-fixed price by any means.

To ensure it, the authorities concerned and intelligence agencies including the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will work together, he said.

The government will keep the markets under watch and take necessary actions against those involved in hiking potato price, Munsi said.

There is no shortage of potato in the country. Huge amount of potatoes are still in the stock. So, nobody will be allowed to profit unethically.

He said the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government body working to control market price selling essential products, will start truck sale programme for potato.

Every kilogram of potatoes will be sold at Tk 25 for the consumers from TCB trucks.

Commerce Ministry Secretary Dr Zafor Uddin moderated the meeting while Director General (DG) of Department of Agriculture Marketing Mohammad Yusuf, Ministry's additional secretaries Obaidul Azam and Hafizur Rahman, DNCRP DG Bablu Kumar Saha, TCB Chairman Ariful Hassan, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, Bangladesh Cold Storage Owners Association President Mostak Hossain, Trade and Tariff Commission Member Shah Abu Raihan Al Biruni and representatives of RAB, DGFI, NSI and wholesale potato traders also joined the meeting.















