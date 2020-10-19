Video
Raihan’s body had 111 injury marks: Autopsy report

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
SYLHET, Oct 18: Raihan, who was beaten to death in police custody at Bandar Bazar police outpost in Sylhet city, had 111 injury marks and two of his nails were pulled off, according to the autopsy report.
His stomach was empty and there was only acidity liquid. He had severe internal bleeding because of excessive physical torture.
He was tortured between two and four hours before his death. About two litres of blood were found underneath his skin, said Dr Mohammad Shamsul Islam, head of the Forensic Department.
The autopsy report was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Saturday night.
Surveillance cameras at Bandarbazar Police outpost show Raihan being brought in around 3:09am on October 10 in normal condition. He was seen being taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital at 6:24am and he died around 7:50am.
Later, the hospital authorities conducted an
   autopsy and found that Raihan died due to physical torture.
"His organs were damaged due to hypovolemic shock and neurogenic shock," Dr Shamsul said, adding: "The actual reason will be known after getting a viscera report."
Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at Bandar Bazar police outpost on October 11, his family said.
His body was exhumed for a second post-mortem examination and buried again on October 15.
The district administration allowed the exhumation following an appeal by Kotwali police Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Baten, the investigation officer of the case.
PBI is currently investigating the case at the instructions of the police headquarters. The Sylhet Metropolitan Police has handed over the documents of the case to PBI.


