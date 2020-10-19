Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Front Page

BD invites Modi to join Mar 26 programme

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

BD invites Modi to join Mar 26 programme

BD invites Modi to join Mar 26 programme

Bangladesh has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26 in person to jointly celebrate the Independence Day of Bangladesh.
"Our victory is India's victory. We should celebrate together," Foreign
   Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters after his meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Sunday.
 "We've invited him and they agreed in principle," Momen said.
There will be a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi either on December 16 or 17.
Earlier, it was planned that Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit in December.
Dr Momen said they had a very good meeting and the Indian High Commissioner understands the sensitivity of Bangladesh and knows the issues of Bangladesh.
The two sides discussed smooth implementation of projects under the Line of Credit (LoC).
Dr Momen said they also discussed issues relating to border killing and ways to stop it addressing issues on both sides of the border.
The Foreign Minister said the relations between Bangladesh and India are very good and Bangladesh is coming up with an example in the world in terms of resolving issues with neighbours peacefully through dialogue and discussions.
He referred to resolving land and maritime boundaries with India and Myanmar. "This shows the maturity of leadership."
"The planned virtual summit in December between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is not being seen as a substitute for in person visit by Prime Minister Modi," Doraiswami said.
It will rather be a complementary summit, he said during his meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prayers in Haram Sharif  allowed
Five lakh more girls at risk of early marriage globally: Report
Dhaka ranks worst in air quality index
Laughter may be effective medicine for these trying times
SC stays ban on TV ads during news
Cable operators, Net providers reach deal with DSCC till Nov 30
TCB to sell potato at Tk 25/kg
Raihan’s body had 111 injury marks: Autopsy report


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft