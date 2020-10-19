Video
Working hard to provide better future for children: PM

Sheikh Russel’s birth anniversary observed

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
DU Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at an event marking the 57th birth anniversary of her late brother and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest child Sheikh Russel via videoconference from her official residence on Sunday. photo: du

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government is working hard to provide a better future for the children so that they could become the leaders of the country.
"Every child will be the steersman of the country in the coming days by getting proper education. They'll live a beautiful life. We're working keeping that as our aim," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while addressing a programme virtually marking the 57th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest child of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad organised the programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).
Sheikh Hasina said the children of the country will be patriots, good human beings, worthy citizens, serve the people and educate themselves with modern education.
Talking about the coronavirus pandemic that forced the schools to be closed, she said, this is very much painful for the children.
She advised the children to continue their studies at home with rapt attention, and engage themselves in other activities so that whenever the schools open they can join without any problem.
She urged all to pay proper attention in this regard.
Sheikh Hasina requested the guardians to look after the studies of their children along with ensuring their participation in sports and daily exercise.
She also asked all to wear face masks in crowded areas and follow the health safety measures.
Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad
   Chairman Raquibur Rahman and a little boy Nil Kabyo also spoke at the programme.
Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the screening of 'Bubur Desh' (animated documentary on Sheikh Russel), unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Sheikh Russel Amader Abeg, Amader Valobasha' (book on the life of Sheikh Russell), and unveiled the mural of Sheikh Russel and inaugurated 'Shaheed Sheikh Russel' building at the University Laboratory School and College.
The programme was arranged by the College authority in association with the sub-committee of Awami League Relief and social welfare in the morning.
Addressing the function, Sheikh Hasina said, Young generation should know about Russel and make themselves patriotic and good citizens.
In his speech, Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "Shaheed Sheikh Russel was a student of the University Laboratory School and college."
Russel was a decent boy, respectable to his teachers and shared his tiffin with his classmates, he said and urged all students to uphold the humanitarian values of Russel among themselves.
With VC's Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, the function was addressed by Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, among others.  
Later, they paid tribute to Sheikh Russel by placing floral wrath at the mural of Sheikh Russel at the college premises.
The Prime Minister also watched a video on the activities of Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad, unveiled the cover of a book titled 'Smritir Patay Sheikh Russel', distributed prizes among the students who secured GPA-5 in the SSC examination, stipends and laptops among the poor and meritorious students.




Russel, the youngest brother of Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964, at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi. He was assassinated on August 15 in 1975, along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


