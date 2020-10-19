Video
Covid-19 kills 14, infects 1,274 in 24 hrs

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The country on Sunday witnessed 14 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours which is the lowest daily death count from the novel coronavirus in the past five months.
Previously, the lowest number of deaths from Covid-19 in a single day was 14, which was reported on May 17.
With the 14 deaths, the country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,660 and the health authorities reported 1,274 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 388,569, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of
   Health Services (DGHS).
In the last 24 hours, 11,866 samples were tested in 110 labs across the country. With this, 2,163,568 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 10.74 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 17.96 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
In the past 24 hours, 1,674 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 303,972 with a 78.23 per cent recovery rate.
Among the deceased on Sunday, 12 were men and two women. Moreover, six of them died in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh and two each in Rajshahi and Khulna.
All of them died in different hospitals across the country.


