Dhaka to get 250km subway





In this regard, the Roads Transport and Bridges Ministry has already completed the primary feasibility study to construct the underground rail lines throughout the capital imitating the design of the subway system of Osaka city in Japan, a senior official of the ministry told the Daily Observer on Thursday.

The ministry will finalise feasibility report and design of the underground rail lines by next July-August, he said, adding that the ministry is now finding the big donors and development partners for implementing the massive ever project in Bangladesh.

The ministry has already informed the Economic

Relations Division (ERD) of the Finance Ministry about searching the donor agencies for the funds.

It has also started communication with the foreign agencies about the funding, the official said.

According to the ministry sources, the underground rail lines will be constructed on 11 different routes in the capital connecting it to the nearest districts - Keraniganj, Gazipur, Narayanganj, Narsingdhi and Munshiganj.

TIPSA, a Spain company along with locals companies started feasibility study on September in 2018 with Tk 317 crore. The ministry concerned has already received primary report of the study.

The government planned to construct five metro rail services across the capital with a view to easing the traffic congestion. Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited will implement the project.

The government has already integrated three metro rail projects- MRT-1, MRT-5 and MRT-6 where two routes MRT-1 and MRT-5 have underground rail tracks.

The first part of the MRT-1 project will be the airport route. It will stretch from the terminal 3 of Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur via Khilkhet, Jamuna Future Park, Natun Bazar, Badda, Hatirjheel, Rampura, Malibagh and Razarbagh.

It will be 16.4 kilometres long.

The second part of the underground rail will be the Purbachal route. It will stretch from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Depot via Jamuna Future Park.

This route will cover 10.2 kilometres. 31.24-kilometre underground rail line will be from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur.

The 31.24km MRT Line-1 will have two parts - around 19.87km from Airport to Kamalapur with 16.4km underground and around 11.36km of elevated rail from Natun Bazar to Purbachal.









The government wants to build all the five metro lines - one elevated, one underground, and three underground plus elevated - in the capital and its adjacent areas by 2030 to ease traffic and reduce pollution, the two major problems facing the mega city of more than 1.5 crore residents.

Of its total length, 3.65km would be for transition from underground to elevated and vice versa.



