Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Oct 18:  American Airlines Group plans to return Boeing 737 Max jets to service for passenger flights by the end of this year depending on certifictaion of the aircraft from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it said on Sunday.
The airline said it will operate a daily 737 Max flight between Miami and New York from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, with flights available for booking from Oct. 24.
"We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we'll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified," the company said in an statement.
The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people, but the FAA is expected to lift its grounding order at some point in November.
American Airlines said it will make customers aware that they are flying on a 737 MAX.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft