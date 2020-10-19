Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:35 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

MUMBAI, Oct 18: India's Jet Airways would be acquired by an investor consortium under a multi-million dollar resolution plan approved by the carrier's creditors on Saturday.
The plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan comes after months of talks over the airline's future and was confirmed in a regulatory filing, which gave no details of the deal.
A source close to the situation said the new owners had agreed to pump in 10 billion rupees ($136 million) as working capital for the revival of the airline. Another 10 billion rupees will be given to creditors over a period of five years.
Financial creditors of the airline will also get 10per cent stake in the company, the source said, though the plan remains subject to approvals from the bankruptcy court and the country's airline regulator.
Jet - which operated a fleet of more than 120 planes serving dozens of domestic destinations and international hubs such as Singapore, London and Dubai - was forced in April 2019 to ground all flights, crippled by mounting losses as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals.
After Jet halted operations at least 280 slots were vacant in Mumbai and 160 in Delhi, which were then given to its rivals. The revival plan is also based on getting some of these slots back.
 "The plan is to ramp up slowly and to increase capacity gradually as they will be starting afresh," the source said. Any resumption of flights will likely not happen for between three and six months at least.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft