Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will launch Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight from November 12, a press release of the national flag carrier said on Sunday.

This will be the first ever any domestic flight operation outside the capital, the country's only aviation hub.

It is expected that the air connectivity between Sylhet and the beach town Cox's Bazar, the country's most popular tourist destination, will give a boost to the travel and leisure industry.

















