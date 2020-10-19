Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

Environment-friendly Walton factory impresses visitors

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry's Secretary Md. Ziaul Hasan was impressed to see the clean, hygienic and environment-friendly factory of the country's leading electronic appliance manufacturer Walton.
At every stage of production, Walton's engineers have been successfully using latest and environment-friendly technologies and machineries, he said adding: "I am very pleased witnessing the compliance maintained and environment-friendly Walton factory.
The environment secretary came up with the remarks after visiting Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.
While visiting Walton AC Manufacturing Unit, the Environment Secretary unveiled a new model of Walton's air condition named 'Inverna.' Worldwide recognized environment-friendly R410a refrigerant has been used in the Walton's new model of AC.
During his visit, he also said, Walton is a great achievement and also a pride for Bangladesh. Walton reduced the country's import dependency. After meeting the local demands, Walton is earning foreign currencies from export.
As per the Montreal protocol, Walton in association with Environment Division and UNDP has been implementing the phase-out projects of hazardous substances, he noted.
Ziaul Hasan also praised on the prevailing good relationship between workers and owners at Walton factory. For workers, he said, hygienic dinning and accommodation facilities have been available.
In fact, Walton established a compliance and environment-friendly factory in Bangladesh, he said adding that Walton made an example in setting up a compliance, hygienic and environment-friendly factory, saying it the environment secretary added, Walton's such initiative  could be followed by the country's other private sectors. 
Along with the environment secretary, Additional Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Mahmud Hasan, Senior Assistant Director Shahidul Hoque Patwary and Assistant Director of Department of Environment in Gazipur Ashraf Uddin also visited Walton factory.
Environment Ministry's Additional Secretary Mahmud Hasan said, Today's visit at Walton factory has enriched our knowledge on the establishment of a eco-friendly factory. Like Walton, other private industries should come forward in the development and progress of Bangladesh as well as preservation of environment.
Earlier on Saturday morning, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi welcomed the guests with flower bouquets.
Meanwhile, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, Eva Rezwana and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Md. Tanvir Rahman, Tawfiq-ul-Quader and Yusuf Ali, Senior Deputy Executive Directors Shahajada Salim and Sharif Harunur Rashid, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous, among others, were present.
Then the guests enjoyed a corporate document on Walton and visited Walton Product Display Center and some production units like refrigerators, mold and die, compressor, air conditioner, mobile phone and laptop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft