Environment-friendly Walton factory impresses visitors





At every stage of production, Walton's engineers have been successfully using latest and environment-friendly technologies and machineries, he said adding: "I am very pleased witnessing the compliance maintained and environment-friendly Walton factory.

The environment secretary came up with the remarks after visiting Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.

While visiting Walton AC Manufacturing Unit, the Environment Secretary unveiled a new model of Walton's air condition named 'Inverna.' Worldwide recognized environment-friendly R410a refrigerant has been used in the Walton's new model of AC.

During his visit, he also said, Walton is a great achievement and also a pride for Bangladesh. Walton reduced the country's import dependency. After meeting the local demands, Walton is earning foreign currencies from export.

As per the Montreal protocol, Walton in association with Environment Division and UNDP has been implementing the phase-out projects of hazardous substances, he noted.

Ziaul Hasan also praised on the prevailing good relationship between workers and owners at Walton factory. For workers, he said, hygienic dinning and accommodation facilities have been available.

In fact, Walton established a compliance and environment-friendly factory in Bangladesh, he said adding that Walton made an example in setting up a compliance, hygienic and environment-friendly factory, saying it the environment secretary added, Walton's such initiative could be followed by the country's other private sectors.

Along with the environment secretary, Additional Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Mahmud Hasan, Senior Assistant Director Shahidul Hoque Patwary and Assistant Director of Department of Environment in Gazipur Ashraf Uddin also visited Walton factory.

Environment Ministry's Additional Secretary Mahmud Hasan said, Today's visit at Walton factory has enriched our knowledge on the establishment of a eco-friendly factory. Like Walton, other private industries should come forward in the development and progress of Bangladesh as well as preservation of environment.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi welcomed the guests with flower bouquets.

Meanwhile, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, Eva Rezwana and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Md. Tanvir Rahman, Tawfiq-ul-Quader and Yusuf Ali, Senior Deputy Executive Directors Shahajada Salim and Sharif Harunur Rashid, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous, among others, were present.

Then the guests enjoyed a corporate document on Walton and visited Walton Product Display Center and some production units like refrigerators, mold and die, compressor, air conditioner, mobile phone and laptop.



























Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry's Secretary Md. Ziaul Hasan was impressed to see the clean, hygienic and environment-friendly factory of the country's leading electronic appliance manufacturer Walton.At every stage of production, Walton's engineers have been successfully using latest and environment-friendly technologies and machineries, he said adding: "I am very pleased witnessing the compliance maintained and environment-friendly Walton factory.The environment secretary came up with the remarks after visiting Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday.While visiting Walton AC Manufacturing Unit, the Environment Secretary unveiled a new model of Walton's air condition named 'Inverna.' Worldwide recognized environment-friendly R410a refrigerant has been used in the Walton's new model of AC.During his visit, he also said, Walton is a great achievement and also a pride for Bangladesh. Walton reduced the country's import dependency. After meeting the local demands, Walton is earning foreign currencies from export.As per the Montreal protocol, Walton in association with Environment Division and UNDP has been implementing the phase-out projects of hazardous substances, he noted.Ziaul Hasan also praised on the prevailing good relationship between workers and owners at Walton factory. For workers, he said, hygienic dinning and accommodation facilities have been available.In fact, Walton established a compliance and environment-friendly factory in Bangladesh, he said adding that Walton made an example in setting up a compliance, hygienic and environment-friendly factory, saying it the environment secretary added, Walton's such initiative could be followed by the country's other private sectors.Along with the environment secretary, Additional Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Mahmud Hasan, Senior Assistant Director Shahidul Hoque Patwary and Assistant Director of Department of Environment in Gazipur Ashraf Uddin also visited Walton factory.Environment Ministry's Additional Secretary Mahmud Hasan said, Today's visit at Walton factory has enriched our knowledge on the establishment of a eco-friendly factory. Like Walton, other private industries should come forward in the development and progress of Bangladesh as well as preservation of environment.Earlier on Saturday morning, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi welcomed the guests with flower bouquets.Meanwhile, Walton's Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam, Eva Rezwana and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Uday Hakim, Md. Tanvir Rahman, Tawfiq-ul-Quader and Yusuf Ali, Senior Deputy Executive Directors Shahajada Salim and Sharif Harunur Rashid, Media Adviser Enayet Ferdous, among others, were present.Then the guests enjoyed a corporate document on Walton and visited Walton Product Display Center and some production units like refrigerators, mold and die, compressor, air conditioner, mobile phone and laptop.