Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

Car sales in Europe, US, China grow again

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

BERLIN, Oct 16: September was the first month in more than two years to see a "simultaneous growth" in sales of passenger cars in Europe, the United States and China compared with the same month last year, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) announced on Friday.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the implemented measures continued to affect international automobile manufacturers as all markets were still "significantly in the red," VDA stressed.
For the current year, 7.8 million less new cars were sold in the three "major regions" -- Europe, the United States and China -- compared to the same time last year, according to VDA.
Passenger car sales in the Chinese market showed the biggest monthly increase of eight per cent to almost 2.1 million new vehicles in September. VDA noted that this was already the fifth consecutive month of growth in China, with total sales in the first three quarters reaching 13.1 million passenger cars.
For the first time this year, car sales in Europe in September picked up again slightly, with 1.3 million new vehicle registrations, an increase of one per cent compared with last year.
The five largest individual markets in Europe showed a different picture. While Italy and Germany grew strongly by ten and eight per cent respectively, France and Britain ended the month just below the volume of the same month of last year at minus three and minus four per cent, according to VDA. Car sales in Spain even plummeted by 13 per cent compared with last year.
According to VDA, the light vehicle market for cars and trucks in the United States grew by six per cent to 1.3 million new vehicles in September, the first time since February that monthly figures improved.  -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft