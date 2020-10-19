Passenger vehicle sales rise 17pc in Q2 on festive push





Passenger vehicle deliveries to dealers increased by 26per cent to 2.7 lakh units in September as against 2.1 lakh units in the same month last year, according to numbers released by industry body Siam.

Two-wheeler deliveries also rose 12per cent to 18.5 lakh units, compared with 16.6 lakh units in September last year. While motorcycle sales were at 12.2 lakh units (10.4 lakh in September 2019) at a growth of 17per cent, scooter sales were also up marginally at 5.6 lakh units against 5.5 lakh units in the same month last year.

In the July-September 2020 quarter, passenger vehicles sales increased 17per cent to 7.3 lakh units from 6.2 lakh units in the same period of last fiscal. Twowheeler sales during the September quarter this fiscal rose marginally to 46.9 lakh units as compared with 46.8 lakh units in the same period last fiscal.

However, commercial vehicles sales saw a dip of 20per cent at 1.3 lakh units in the quarter under review as compared with 1.7 lakh units in July-September 2019. Vehicle sales across categories during the second quarter declined marginally to 55.9 lakh units as against 56.5 lakh units in the same period of the previous fiscal. Companies are pinning their hopes on the festive push. -TNN





























NEW DELHI, Oct 18: As the festive season kicks in, car companies reported higher deliveries to dealerships in view of the anticipated demand rise.Passenger vehicle deliveries to dealers increased by 26per cent to 2.7 lakh units in September as against 2.1 lakh units in the same month last year, according to numbers released by industry body Siam.Two-wheeler deliveries also rose 12per cent to 18.5 lakh units, compared with 16.6 lakh units in September last year. While motorcycle sales were at 12.2 lakh units (10.4 lakh in September 2019) at a growth of 17per cent, scooter sales were also up marginally at 5.6 lakh units against 5.5 lakh units in the same month last year.In the July-September 2020 quarter, passenger vehicles sales increased 17per cent to 7.3 lakh units from 6.2 lakh units in the same period of last fiscal. Twowheeler sales during the September quarter this fiscal rose marginally to 46.9 lakh units as compared with 46.8 lakh units in the same period last fiscal.However, commercial vehicles sales saw a dip of 20per cent at 1.3 lakh units in the quarter under review as compared with 1.7 lakh units in July-September 2019. Vehicle sales across categories during the second quarter declined marginally to 55.9 lakh units as against 56.5 lakh units in the same period of the previous fiscal. Companies are pinning their hopes on the festive push. -TNN