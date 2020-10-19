

BIAC inter-varsity ADR contest ends

Speaking on the occasion BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, said apart from BIAC's commitment to facilitate Alternative disputes Resolution (ADR) to the stakeholders, it is now trying to incorporate ADR in the syllabus of legal education, preferably at graduate studies.

To this end, he said the matter has been taken up by BIAC with University Faculties, University Grants Commission and Bangladesh Bar Council.

BIAC is offering student membership so that students can be in touch and know what is going on in the world of ADR which will be useful for students in the future.

He also encouraged students to join BIAC's trainings, particularly Accredited Training Programmes so that Initially they can be in BIAC's Mediators' list and later on the Arbitrators' list.

He concluded by thanking all the contestants for their participation and enthusiasm and congratulated the winning team, University of Dhaka, at the same time advised all the other teams to not lose hope and redeem themselves in the next year.

He declared that from now on BIAC will be hosting Inter University Arbitration Contest every year. In the final event of the Contest the Coordinator of the Contest and BIAC General Manager Mahbuba Rahman Runa welcomed all team members and tribunal's chairman and members.

In her opening remarks Runa said that BIAC is the first and only licensed ADR institution in the country that provides physical facilities for arbitration and mediation and organises professional trainings in arbitration and mediation.

She also highlighted BIAC's recent initiatives especially for University level students. BIAC hosted this Arbitration Contest to provide students a practical knowledge of ADR and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.

In the final Session Bangladesh Supreme Court Senior Advocate Barrister Ajmalul Hossain QC Associate as was the Tribunal Chairman.

Along with him Supreme Court lawyers Barrister Sameer Sattar, and Barrister Margub Kabir, were the members of the Tribunal. In the final of the Contest, the University of Dhaka acted as the Claimant team and the Bhuiyan Academy as the Respondent team, they competed against each other and the University of Dhaka own the Contest. The daily BonikBarta was the media partner of this event. The event was telecast LIVE in BIAC's Facebook page and LinkedIn.























