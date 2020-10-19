Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:34 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

BIAC inter-varsity ADR contest ends

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

BIAC inter-varsity ADR contest ends

BIAC inter-varsity ADR contest ends

The final of "BIAC Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020" was held through online platform, organized by the Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion BIAC Chief  Executive  Officer Muhammad A.  (Rumee)  Ali, said  apart  from  BIAC's  commitment  to facilitate Alternative  disputes  Resolution  (ADR) to  the  stakeholders, it  is  now  trying to incorporate ADR in the syllabus of legal education, preferably at graduate studies.
To this end, he  said the matter  has  been  taken  up  by  BIAC  with  University  Faculties,  University  Grants Commission  and  Bangladesh  Bar  Council.
BIAC  is  offering  student  membership  so  that students can be in touch and know what is going on in the world of ADR which  will be useful for  students  in  the  future. 
He  also  encouraged  students  to  join  BIAC's  trainings,  particularly Accredited Training Programmes so that Initially they can be in BIAC's Mediators' list and later on the  Arbitrators' list. 
He concluded by thanking all the contestants for their participation and enthusiasm and congratulated the winning team, University of Dhaka, at the same time advised all the other teams to not lose hope and redeem themselves in the next year.
He declared  that  from  now  on  BIAC  will  be  hosting  Inter University  Arbitration  Contest every year. In  the  final event  of  the  Contest the Coordinator of   the Contest and BIAC General Manager Mahbuba  Rahman  Runa  welcomed   all   team  members   and   tribunal's   chairman   and members. 
In her opening  remarks Runa said  that  BIAC  is  the  first  and  only  licensed  ADR institution  in  the  country  that  provides  physical  facilities  for  arbitration  and  mediation  and organises  professional  trainings  in  arbitration  and  mediation.
She  also highlighted  BIAC's recent initiatives especially for University level students. BIAC hosted this Arbitration Contest to provide students a practical knowledge of ADR and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life  scenario.
In  the final Session Bangladesh Supreme Court Senior  Advocate  Barrister  Ajmalul  Hossain  QC Associate as was the  Tribunal  Chairman.
Along  with  him  Supreme Court lawyers Barrister  Sameer  Sattar, and Barrister Margub Kabir,  were the members of the Tribunal. In  the final of  the  Contest, the University  of  Dhaka acted  as  the  Claimant  team  and  the Bhuiyan  Academy  as  the  Respondent  team, they competed against  each  other and the  University of Dhaka own the Contest. The  daily BonikBarta  was  the  media  partner  of  this  event.  The  event  was telecast LIVE in BIAC's Facebook page and LinkedIn.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft