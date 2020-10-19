Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

Paris urges EU to impose WTO state aid sanctions over Boeing

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

PARIS, Oct 18: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday urged the European Union to slap sanctions on the United States in their dispute over state aid for Boeing and Airbus.
"The WTO has given us the possibility to respond and (US President) Donald Trump said outright yesterday he would continue to respond. So Europe has the possibility to impose sanctions regarding this spat between Boeing and Airbus and it must prepare, it must decide," Le Maire told BFMTV.
Brussels has indicated it is seeking an amicable solution but Le Maire dubbed the tariffs issue "a major political choice... to know if we remain powerless in the face of US sanctions or if we are capable of showing our strength when the law authorises us to do so.
"Europe must prepare to impose  sanctions on the United States as it has the right and because she has the strength," Le Maire insisted, noting Trump has indicated Washington would strike back if the EU applied tariffs to US goods, continuing the tit-for-tat exchanges.
The World Trade Organization ruled Tuesday that Brussels could impose tariffs worth $4.0 billion on US imports in retaliation for illegal American aid to Boeing.
A year earlier, it authorised a record $7.5 billion in US sanctions on EU goods for the latter's support of Airbus.
The decision was the latest development in a 16-year saga between Washington and Brussels over support for their leading aircraft manufacturers.
EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis says he wants a negotiated settlement with the US, avoiding "harmful rounds of measures and countermeasures."
French minister delegate for foreign trade, Franck Riester, also called Tuesday for a negotiated and amicable deal.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft