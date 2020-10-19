Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:33 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Business

US retail sales blow expectations in Sept

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

US retail sales blow expectations in Sept

US retail sales blow expectations in Sept

WASHINGTON, Oct 18: US retail sales accelerated in September, rounding out a strong quarter of economic activity, but the recovery from the COVID-19 recession is at a crossroads as government money runs out and companies continue to layoff workers.
New coronavirus cases are also surging across the country, which could lead to restrictions on businesses like restaurants, gyms and bars, and undercut consumer spending. The economy is already shifting into lower gear. Other data on Friday showed an unexpected drop in output at factories last month.
"Although sales growth is strong, it will slow through the rest of this year and into next year," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "The slowing will be even larger if Congress does not pass another stimulus bill. Unemployment remains pervasive throughout the US economy."
Retail sales jumped 1.9per cent last month as consumers bought motor vehicles and clothing, dined out and splashed out on hobbies. That followed an unrevised 0.6per cent increase in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would rise 0.7per cent in September. Some said September's surge was likely exaggerated by difficulties stripping seasonal fluctuations from the data after the shock caused by COVID-19. Unadjusted retail sales fell 2.8per cent after dropping 1.0per cent in August.
Retail sales have bounced back above their February level, with the pandemic boosting demand for goods that complement life at home, including furniture and electronics. An aversion to public transportation has boosted motor vehicle purchases. Retail sales rose 5.4per cent on a year-on-year basis in September.
They account for the goods component of consumer spending, with services such as healthcare, education, travel and hotel accommodation making up the other portion.
Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, sales increased 1.4per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.3per cent drop in August.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have dipped 0.1per cent in August.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mena gas investments surge to $126b
American Airlines plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service
Jet Airways creditors agree to new owners after months of talks
BD to resume flights to India from Oct 28
Biman starts Sylhet-Cox's Bazar-Sylhet flight on Nov 12
China's turbo-charged online fashion takes on Zara and H&M
UK business groups urge Britain, EU to find compromise
GCM and POWERCHINA Inks $4b JV power deal


Latest News
Housewife found dead in Patuakhali
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft