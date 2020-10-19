

USAID launches e-mentoring platform for BD doctors

The partnership to be implemented through USAID's MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project implemented by Save the Children and the US-based e-mentoring platform ECHO.

Nearly 4,000 Bangladeshi doctors are expected to benefit from this new learning programme.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, along with USAID Acting Mission Director in Bangladesh John Allelo on Sunday inaugurated the e-mentoring initiative for Bangladeshi doctors to enhance their capacity to manage COVID-19 cases through learning and sharing with clinical experts in Bangladesh and in the US.

The COVID-19 pandemic situation has halted almost all avenues of ongoing in-person training of healthcare providers at COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospital settings.

Continued capacity building of doctors is essential to ensure proper case management and to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the launching event Miller said: "I am proud the United States is part of this innovative e-mentoring initiative to strengthen Bangladesh's health system's capacity to manage COVID-19 cases in health care facilities. I am confident with enhanced capacity; Bangladeshi doctors will be able to more effectively manage COVID-19 cases and contain the spread of the disease."

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been selected as mentor institutes, and about 40 public and private hospitals have been selected as learner hospitals.

The learner hospitals will present their COVID-19 patients and case findings to the national professors of medicine at mentor institutes and learn from them through knowledge sharing and coaching, which will cover nearly 1000 doctors directly.

An additional 3,000 doctors are expected to indirectly benefit by connecting to these interactive learning sessions.

Directorate General of Health Services Director General Prof. Dr. A. B. M. Khurshid Alam chaired the event. In his speech he said: "Although undergraduate students have been taking classes online for the past several months, I am happy to know that our specialist doctors will now be able to expand their knowledge through this e-mentoring platform."









In his closing remarks, Save the Children Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen said: "The interesting part to see is that in a time like this, the government of Bangladesh, the US government, national and international organizations and civil society have all come together and found ways to connect and tackle the pandemic. I thank everyone involved in this joint-venture initiative to make it a success."

The event was hosted by DMCH Director Brigadier General AKM Nasiruddin and Dhaka Medical College Principal Professor Dr, Khan Abul Kalam Azad via Zoom. Prof. John Del Valle, Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program, University of Michigan joined as one of the special guests virtually.



