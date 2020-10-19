Video
Nat'l productivity to grow at 5.6pc by 2031: Minister

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The country's national productivity level is likely to increase to 5.6 percent in 2031 from 3.8 percent at the moment, said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday. , productivity in all sectors of Bangladesh will be
He said to achieve it sector-wise productivity in different sectors will be determined by experts and action plans to be implemented as per demand. The decision has been taken at an online meeting of 15th National Productivity Council, said a press release.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the meeting.State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was present at the meeting as vice-chairman.
At the meeting, it was decided to publish the manuscript with the aim of including 'Productivity Concepts and Modernization' in the ninth-tenth grade self-employment and business enterprise textbook.
In addition, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) was requested to expedite the Labor Force Survey to determine the level of productivity in the agriculture, services and industrial sectors in addition to the ongoing activities of the NPO.
At the meeting, it was decided to broadcast a program on 'Strategy for Productivity Development' on Bangladesh Television with the aim of further strengthening the productivity movement.
Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun laid emphasis on increasing productivity in all sectors including agriculture and industry to realize Bangabandhu's dream of building a golden Bengal.
He said the Ministry of Industries is working to increase productivity to 5.6 percent at the national level by 2030 to implement the development goals announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
In the current context of globalization, increasing productivity is an inevitable demand of the time, he remarked, He said.


