Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:33 PM
Tea cultivation to be extended in Mymensingh region

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Tea Research Institute (BTRI) Director Dr Mohammad Ali visiting a tea garden in Mymensingh region on Saturday.

After Sylhet, Chittagong and Panchagarh Mymensingh is likely to emerge as a new tea growing region of the country as the authorities have taken a Tk 74.47 crore project to extend tea cultivation in the region.
The project is being considered by the Ministry of Commerce, says a press release of Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB).
To encourage tea cultivation in the foot of the Garo Hills in Mymensingh region a five-member team of Bangladesh Tea Research Institute (BTRI) of the BTB led by its Director Dr Mohammad Ali visited small farmers of the area on Saturday and Sunday.
The team visited small tea gardens at Sribardi; Jhinaigati, Nakla and Nalitabari of Sherpur district and Muktagacha of Mymensing district, to give advice in order to increase production.


