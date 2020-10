Former JU VC Prof Abul Hossain dies

JU VC Prof Dr Farzana Islam expressed shock at the death of JU former VC. In her condolence message, she prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members. Former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Jahangirnagar University Prof Dr Abul Hossain died on Saturday (October 17, 2020) due to old age complications.Hailing from Kushra Union at Dhamrai in Dhaka, Dr Abul Hossain survived by one son and one daughter.JU VC Prof Dr Farzana Islam expressed shock at the death of JU former VC. In her condolence message, she prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.