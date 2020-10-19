Premier University wins Inspireli Awards-2020





CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18: Premier University in Chattogram titled the grand champion in 'Inspireli Awards-2020' competition.The champion team members paid a courtesy call on Premier University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anupam Sen at the latter's office on Sunday.A six-member team from the Department of Architecture of Premier University participated in the 'International Largest Competition-Inspireli Awards-2020' with the project 'The Return of the City's Water Spine' was organized by American Institute of Architects (Europe Continental), African Union of Architects and Lumion.Premier University for the first time won the honour of being the grand champion in this international competition from Bangladesh. The award ceremony will be broadcast online on November 4:00 at 7:00pm Bangladesh time.