Sheikh Russelâ€™s 57th birthday celebrated



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party leaders placing a wreath on the grave of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 57th birthday at the Banani Graveyard in the capital on Sunday. photo: observer

On October 18, 1964, Sheikh Russel was born at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital.

He was killed along with most of his family members, including his father, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of Class-IV of University Laboratory School.

Marking the day, Awami League leaders placed floral wreath on the graves of all martyrs of 15 August carnage, including that of Sheikh Russel, at Banani graveyard.

Different socio-cultural organisations including the associate bodies of the ruling Awami League also arranged various programs to observe the day.

In separate programme, Gitali Dasgupta, a teacher of Shaheed Sheikh Russel said little Russel had a wonderful combination of talent and thought while his young fresh heart was full of humanity.

She praised a lot her student's intelligence and tender heart full of kindness and compassion while remembering the past memories with Sheikh Russel in a webinar.

The online discussion was organized by the web team of Bangladesh Awami League on the occasion of Sheikh Russel's 56th birth anniversary on Saturday night, said a press release.

Gitali Dasgupta reminisced the way she had to execute to make Sheikh Russel be interested in math.

While participating in the webinar discussion, Selina Hossain, former chairman of Shishu Academy, said, "I see him as a symbolic child of the dream of independence."

"He had a sense of patriotism from the young age. Absolutely he got it from the family," the release quoted Hossain as saying.

Former pro-vice chancellor (VC) Professor of Dhaka University Dr. Nasreen Ahmed said, "The day Sheikh Russel was born, I felt my younger brother was born."

"What a horrible day it was! I heard the sound of gunshots…I wish his soul rest in eternal peace," the release quoted Ahmed as saying.















The 57th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was celebrated Sunday.On October 18, 1964, Sheikh Russel was born at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in the capital.He was killed along with most of his family members, including his father, on August 15, 1975 when he was a student of Class-IV of University Laboratory School.Marking the day, Awami League leaders placed floral wreath on the graves of all martyrs of 15 August carnage, including that of Sheikh Russel, at Banani graveyard.Different socio-cultural organisations including the associate bodies of the ruling Awami League also arranged various programs to observe the day.In separate programme, Gitali Dasgupta, a teacher of Shaheed Sheikh Russel said little Russel had a wonderful combination of talent and thought while his young fresh heart was full of humanity.She praised a lot her student's intelligence and tender heart full of kindness and compassion while remembering the past memories with Sheikh Russel in a webinar.The online discussion was organized by the web team of Bangladesh Awami League on the occasion of Sheikh Russel's 56th birth anniversary on Saturday night, said a press release.Gitali Dasgupta reminisced the way she had to execute to make Sheikh Russel be interested in math.While participating in the webinar discussion, Selina Hossain, former chairman of Shishu Academy, said, "I see him as a symbolic child of the dream of independence.""He had a sense of patriotism from the young age. Absolutely he got it from the family," the release quoted Hossain as saying.Former pro-vice chancellor (VC) Professor of Dhaka University Dr. Nasreen Ahmed said, "The day Sheikh Russel was born, I felt my younger brother was born.""What a horrible day it was! I heard the sound of gunshots…I wish his soul rest in eternal peace," the release quoted Ahmed as saying.