JS body for taking pragmatic steps to upgrade National Museum





The parliamentary watchdog shared their views at its 11th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here with committee Chairman Simin Hossain (Rimi) in the chair, a press release said here.

The committee members State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid, Momotaz Begom, Asaduzzaman Noor, Kazi Keramat Ali and Ashim Kumar Ukil attended the meeting.

It was also mentioned in the meeting that besides the essays, stories and poems written on Bangabandhu, various steps have been taken to promote the 64 plays being staged in 64 districts in a standard way.

They informed that the manuscripts of 33 plays have been selected after evaluation through the evaluation committee.

They said each of the 17 agencies under the concerned ministry have taken necessary steps on how many visitors will be able to enter the respective agencies amid the current COVID-19 situation.

The meeting also recommended measures to ensure that visitors can enter the National Museums and Archeological Museums by booking tickets online to provide maximum services to the visitors and ensure their comfort. -BSS















