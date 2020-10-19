BSCIC estate to generate 5,000 jobs in Rajshahi





The estate being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil area under Paba upazila in the district will also help the flourishing industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.

The development works are being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2? involving around Taka 131.74 crore since July, 2015.

Rajshahi Regional Office of BSCIC has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.

BSCIC Chairman Mustaque Hassan revealed this while sharing his view with Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the latter's city bhaban office here on Saturday.

Among others, BSCIC Director (Industry Development and Extension) Khalilur Rahman, Regional Director Mamunur Rashid, Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid and Director of the project Haider Ali were present on the occasion. -BSS















