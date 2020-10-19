Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:32 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home City News

BSCIC estate to generate 5,000 jobs in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

RAJSHAHI, Oct 18: Development works of the second industrial estate of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) are progressing aimed at generating employment opportunities for more than 5,000 people in Rajshahi.
The estate being developed on 50 acres of land at Parila Kechuatoil area under Paba upazila in the district will also help the flourishing industrial sector in the city and its outskirts.
The development works are being implemented under a project titled "Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial Estate-2? involving around Taka 131.74 crore since July, 2015.
Rajshahi Regional Office of BSCIC has been implementing the project setting a target of developing 296 plots for accommodating 250 industrial units coupled with generating employment opportunities.
BSCIC Chairman Mustaque Hassan revealed this while sharing his view with Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton at the latter's city bhaban office here on Saturday.
Among others, BSCIC Director (Industry Development and Extension) Khalilur Rahman, Regional Director Mamunur Rashid, Deputy General Manager Jafar Bayazid and Director of the project Haider Ali were present on the occasion.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Former JU VC Prof Abul Hossain dies
Premier University wins Inspireli Awards-2020
Four injured in Chattogram fire
Sheikh Russel’s 57th birthday celebrated
JS body for taking pragmatic steps to upgrade National Museum
BSCIC estate to generate 5,000 jobs in Rajshahi
AL activist killed in Pabna
SCC Mayor Ariful Haque hospitalised


Latest News
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft