Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:32 PM
Editorial

Buckle up to face the second wave of C-19 pandemic

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Similar to most countries, Bangladesh too fared poorly to deal with the novel Coronavirus outbreak, since the latter half of March this year. And as fear and fatigue keeps growing together, many countries are getting prepared to face the second wave of Covid-19. In fact, in some parts of the world the second wave had commenced a week earlier.

Medically, a second wave refers to the resurgence of infection in a different part of a population after an initial decrease. Previous pandemics have been characterised by "waves of activity spread over months". In Asia, we have been witnessing isolated clusters and regional spikes in infection numbers. And it is hard to predict the general pattern how they will develop in our country.

Following growing infection rate, most European countries have re-introduced area specific shutdown and curfews. Public gathering places coupled with shopping malls, theatres and pubs have been closed down. The question here, how are we preparing to tackle and contain the second wave here in Bangladesh?

The point, however, a divided world has largely failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has happened because of lack in unity and collective efforts. Once again, we suggest increasing number of tests, isolating patients for identification, tracing, ensuring their quarantine, launch hygiene campaigns while involving the local administration and public to face the second wave of the pandemic. Rather sadly, none of the stated suggestions are being noticed anywhere around the country.

Our PM and health minister have repeatedly called on all quarters to buckle up for the potential second wave in winter. And unless we respond to their calls sincerely and enthusiastically, chances of increasing infection and death rates would only climb up.





Governments of European countries are responding in their own ways to the second wave of Corona pandemic. Our law enforcement and health authorities must formulate a joint mechanism to tackle the second wave by drawing lessons from the European countries. Most importantly, the need of the minute is to identify the causes where we had failed during the first wave in the past eight months.

Even though it is up to the government to decide whether it will reinstate general holiday or shutdown, but the public must follow the WHO health guidelines at a personal level. Altogether, personal and collective efforts can deter the infection rate climbing higher. Foremost, how we tackle the second wave will speak of how, we as a nation have learned to live with the virus.





