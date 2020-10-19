Students demand 30pc tuition fee waiver



A group of North South University students staged a demonstration on the campus on Sunday, demanding 30 percent waiver of tuition fees. photo : Observer

The agitating students gathered at the gate of the campus on Sunday morning to press home their demand.

One of the protesters named Rafsan said as almost everyone was in deep financial crisis during the corona pandemic, the university authority waived 20 percent tuition fee in the last semester responding to the demand of students.

But at this semester they are demanding full tuition fees. The university canceled the facility without any prior notice, he said.









The University authorities did not respond to repeated phone calls of this correspondent.

A former North South student who led the movement said the 20 percent waiver was abruptly stopped.

Students are not using lab and library at present but they have been asked to pay for them, he said.

