BNP's participation in by-polls only to question govt, EC, says Quader





He said this responding to a question from the mourners after laying wreaths at the graves of August 15 martyrs including Sheikh Russell at the Banani graveyard

Awami League candidates have won Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 constituencies while the BNP candidates in those two constituencies have boycotted the elections alleging vote rigging.

Calling the BNP's participation and boycott in the elections a joke, Obaidul Quader said the purpose of their participation in the elections was only to question the government and the Election Commission. "They are staging a joke in the name of electioneering," he said.

Recalling Shaheed Sheikh Russell, the Awami League general secretary said the August 15 massacre was more horrific than the tragedy of Karbala, noting how the killers did not spare 10-year-old Sheikh Russell even.

He also said that the fugitive killers would be brought back to the country to face justice. -UNB















