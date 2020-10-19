Video
Monday, 19 October, 2020
Nixon Chy seeks anticipatory bail in EC case

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Independent lawmaker from Faridpur-4 constituency Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, better known as Nixon Chowdhury, on Sunday filed a petition with the High Court (HC), seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him on charge of violating the election code of conduct during the by-election to Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad.
An HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar will hold a hearing on the petition today (Monday).
M Monjurul Alam, a lawyer for Nixon Chowdhury, filed the petition with the HC, seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed by the Election Commission.


