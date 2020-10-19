Prime accused Delwar on 7-day fresh remand





Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Mashfiqul Haque on Sunday placed Delwar on a five-day remand in the rape case and a two-day remand in two separate cases.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Delwar with arms from Siddhirganj IN Narayanganj On October 4.

Later, police interrogated Delwar for two days in remand in an arms case.

Miscreants raped a woman after stripping her naked at her house at Ekhlaspur under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali on September 2.

They also filmed the act in a mobile phone and circulated on the social media that sparked national outcry.















NOAKHALI, Oct 18: Delwar Hossain, prime accused in the cases filed over gang rape and torture of a woman in Begumganj upazila of the district, has been placed on a seven-day remand in three separate cases.Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Mashfiqul Haque on Sunday placed Delwar on a five-day remand in the rape case and a two-day remand in two separate cases.Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Delwar with arms from Siddhirganj IN Narayanganj On October 4.Later, police interrogated Delwar for two days in remand in an arms case.Miscreants raped a woman after stripping her naked at her house at Ekhlaspur under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali on September 2.They also filmed the act in a mobile phone and circulated on the social media that sparked national outcry.