Girders of four major bridges to arrive in December





Talking to the Daily Observer, Mafizur Rahman, the Project Director, said the civil works of four major bridges of the project had been completed.

He said the girders were coming from China in December. After their arrival, they will be installed on four major bridges of the project.

The bridges are Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali Bridge.

The Project Director claimed that more than 43 percent of the project works had so far been completed.

The works of the project had remained suspended for coronavirus pandemic since the first week of April. The works of the project resumed in June last.

Besides, more than 80 percent earth filling has already been completed, he said.

Mafizur Rahman hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022 next.

A total of 365 acres under Chattogram district and 1000 acres under Cox's Bazar district had been acquired. Those lands have already been handed over to two appointed contractors.

The Railway authorities handed over an amount of Tk2288 crore to the two district administrations for acquisition of lands. .

An amount of Tk754 crore to Chattogram District administration and Tk1534 crore to Cox's Bazar district administrations for compensation for land acquired for the project have been disbursed.

The Tk18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakoria at a cost of Tk2687.99 crore.

Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakoria to Ramu at a cost of Tk 3502.5 crore.

Under the project 128-km-long new dual gauge railway line, 184 bridges, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.

Once it is done, railway communication with the resort town will facilitate growth of the tourism sector.

















