Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 October, 2020, 12:31 PM
Advance Search
latest 33rd span of Padma Bridge installed      
Home Back Page

UGC warns public universities of stern action against graft

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah has said the commission will not tolerate any financial irregularities at public universities in the country.
 "The vice chancellors (VCs) should follow the rules and regulations in dealing with the financial issues. We will take stern action if any financial corruption is found," he warned.
The UGC chairman said this at a two-day-long inauguration ceremony on the budget of public universities on Sunday.
Urging treasurers and directors (finance) at public universities, he said: "At first, make the VCs aware of financial irregularities, if any. If the university heads do not pay heed, you may approach the UGC and get suggestions."
There is no scope of transferring fund from one sector to another. The VCs should ensure proper utilisation of allocated funds, he added.
UGC member Prof Md Abu Taher requested the public universities to stop recruiting manpower on master roll, contract or daily basis.
"If necessary, appoint them as 4th class employees," he said.




UGC members Prof Md Alamgir and Prof Biswajit Chanda, and its Secretary Ferdous Jaman also addressed the function, among others.   -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Students demand 30pc tuition fee waiver
Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu: Study
Anti-Trump women's rallies draw thousands across US
BNP's participation in by-polls only to question govt, EC, says Quader
Nixon Chy seeks anticipatory bail in EC case
Prime accused Delwar on 7-day fresh remand
Girders of four major bridges to arrive in December
By-polls: BNP slams EC for 'subservient role'


Latest News
PSG look to go one better in Champions League but doubts remain
Father, son killed in Dhaka's Demra road accident
Britain and EU to try to rescue post-Brexit trade talks
Twitter raps Trump Covid-19 adviser as US cases rise
Thousands rally to demand Pakistan PM Khan resign
Italy tightens rules after coronavirus cases surge
Launch services on Shimulia-Kanthalbari route halted following poor navigability
UN chief urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce, condemns civilian deaths
China's economy continues to bounce back from virus slump
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Most Read News
Journalist Aziz Ahmed dies of Covid-19
Anticipating comprehensive US-Bangladesh diplomatic relations
Three C-19 vaccines of Globe Biotech get WHO enlistment
Fire at Ashulia garment factory
Missing woman's body dug up from in-laws' courtyard
3 sleeping on rail tracks crushed under train in Netrakona
Barrister Rafique-ul-Huq suffers 'mild stroke'
Mymensingh Swechchhasebak League leader hacked dead
NSU students confine VC demanding waiver of tuition fees
Drive to remove hanging cables halted till Nov
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft