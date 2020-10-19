UGC warns public universities of stern action against graft





"The vice chancellors (VCs) should follow the rules and regulations in dealing with the financial issues. We will take stern action if any financial corruption is found," he warned.

The UGC chairman said this at a two-day-long inauguration ceremony on the budget of public universities on Sunday.

Urging treasurers and directors (finance) at public universities, he said: "At first, make the VCs aware of financial irregularities, if any. If the university heads do not pay heed, you may approach the UGC and get suggestions."

There is no scope of transferring fund from one sector to another. The VCs should ensure proper utilisation of allocated funds, he added.

UGC member Prof Md Abu Taher requested the public universities to stop recruiting manpower on master roll, contract or daily basis.

"If necessary, appoint them as 4th class employees," he said.









UGC members Prof Md Alamgir and Prof Biswajit Chanda, and its Secretary Ferdous Jaman also addressed the function, among others. -Agencies





