BSF shoots dead Bangladeshi in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Oct 18: A Bangladeshi national was allegedly shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Thakurpur border in Damurhuda upazila of Chuadanga early Sunday.

Deceased Omidul Islam, 27, was the son of Shahidul Islam of Thakurpur village in the upazila.

Lt Colonel Mohammad Khalequzzaman, chief of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-6, said the BSF members opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi cattle traders near main pillar No 89 when they went to bring cattle from India that left Omidul dead on the spot.

However, the BGB sent a letter to Deshraj Singh, camp commander of No 54 BSF camp, protesting the incident and urging them to send the body to the country.





