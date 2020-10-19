Sheikh Russell’s 57th birthday observed



Bhola-3 Constituency MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon cutting cake along with children at Sajib Wazed Joy Digital Park in Lalmohan Upazila on Sunday. photo: observer

Russell was born on this day in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi of Dhaka.

He was brutally killed along with most of his family members including his father on August 15, 1975.

Different social, political and cultural organisations including the ruling Awami League (AL) organised different programmes to mark the day.

NOAKHALI: On the occasion, a cultural competition was held here.

Later, prizes were distributed among the winners.

A discussion meeting was also organised.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khorshed Alam Khan was present as chief guest at the prize-giving function and the discussion meeting while Additional DC Israt Sadmin was in the chair.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: To mark the day, a colourful rally was brought out from Thanar Mor and ended at Sajib Wazed Joy Digital Park.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the park and a birthday cake was cut. Besides, an art competition for children was held.

It was attended by Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, MP, as chief guest.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed and Upazila AL Vice-President Didarul Alam Arun were also present.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: To mark the day, Dhamoirhat Sheikh Russell Club organised a Doa Mahfil and a cake-cutting function at the club in the morning.

The programmes were attended, among others, by Upazila Chairman Md Azahar Ali, Upazila AL President Md Deldar Hossen and General Secretary Md Shahidul Islam, Dhamoirhat Municipality Mayor Md Aminur Rahman, and Upazila Vice-Chairman Sohel Rana.















