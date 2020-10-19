Video
Convict arrested in Joypurhat murder case

Published : Monday, 19 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Oct 18: Police arrested a convicted criminal, who was sentenced to death by a court in the district, from Dinajpur.
The arrested person is Muntu Mia, 38, son of Muktar Ali, a resident of Dharki Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a convicted criminal in a murder case in 2006.
According to the case statement, Muntu Mia along some unidentified miscreants hacked Abdul Matin, son late Mafiz Uddin of Dharki Pramanik Para, to death on October 27 in 2006.
Later, the deceased's elder brother Alam Hossain lodged a murder case with Sadar Police Station (PS) accusing nine persons including Muntu Mia.
In 2017, the district and sessions judge court sentenced seven of the accused to death and two others to life-term imprisonment.




Following this, police arrested eight of the accused earlier, but Muntu Mia went into hiding.


