Two killed in road mishaps in two districts





GOPALGANJ: A day-labourer was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Chechania area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway of the district town on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Osikur Rahman, 30, son of Manjur Rahman, a resident of Patgati Maddhyapara Village in Tungipara Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station AFM Nasim said some day-labourers were going to Kashiani Upazila for work purpose riding by a three-wheeler.

At around 6am, the three-wheeler hit a truck from the back after losing its control over the steering, in which five persons were injured.

The injured were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Osikur dead.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: A person was killed in a road accident in Birganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Naeem, 16, son of Soleman Ali, a resident of Nijpara Union in the upazila. He was a microbus driver.

Local sources said Naeem's microbus turned turtle in Kabirajhat area on the Dhaka-Panchagarh Highway at around 11am when he tried to save a goat, leaving him dead on the spot.















