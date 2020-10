NETRAKONA, Oct 18: Three fishermen including two brothers were crushed under a train in Barhatta Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Jahangir and his brother Swapan, and Mukhles, hailed from the same upazila.

The fishermen met the accident at around 4:30am while they were sleeping on the rail line.

Additional Superintendent of Police Md Fakhruzzaman confirmed the incident.